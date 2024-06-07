Jamaican national murdered in Sophia

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Detectives are investigating the alleged murder committed on Navar George Barton, a 29-year-old Jamaican national and singer who resided at Lot 125 Section’ A’ South Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

Barton was allegedly murdered at about 11:54 hrs yesterday (Thursday) at the address mentioned above. The suspects are a 37-year-old taxi driver from Sophia (said to be a friend of the deceased) and another man.

Investigations so far revealed that Barton was living with his 19-year-old girlfriend in Sophia. According to Barton’s girlfriend, on the date and time mentioned, she was at home with Barton in a bedroom, when she heard a knock on the door.

She claimed that Barton asked: “Is who?” No one answered, and the knocking on the door continued. When she and Barton looked out through a glass window, they saw the taxi driver and another man standing in front of the door.

Barton told her he was going to see what they wanted. The girlfriend said she then heard her door open, and she overheard Barton and the suspect arguing about ‘money’. She then heard two loud explosions, suspected to be gunshots. When she exited the room to check, she saw her boyfriend lying on his back on the ground with what appeared to be blood running from his head. He was motionless. She also saw the taxi driver and the other male running out of the yard.

The EMT was summoned, and Barton was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead by a doctor on duty.

He sustained a gunshot wound to his head. CID ranks processed the scene, and two 9mm spent shells and two metal fragments were recovered.

The body is at the GPHC’s mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination. Several persons were questioned. Police have since arrested the taxi driver, who remains in custody assisting with the investigation.