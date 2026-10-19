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World News

Iran war live: Trump says US hits Iran hard ‘economically and militarily’ 

19 October 2026
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This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
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This handout photo released by Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC)'s official website Sepanews on February 17, 2026, shows a rocket being fired from a boat during a military exercise by members of the IRGC and navy in the Strait of Hormuz. (Photo by SEPAH NEWS / AFP) / == RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / HO / SEPAHNEWS" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS ==
A photo released by Sepah News, the official website of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), on February 17, 2026, shows a rocket being fired from a boat during a military exercise in the Strait of Hormuz [File: Sepa News/AFP]

By Enes Abuomer and Leila Minkara

Published On 20 Oct 202620 Oct 2026

  • US President Donald Trump says the United States continues to hit Iran hard “economically and militarily” while praising Russian President Vladimir Putin for “laying off Iran” and doing “nothing” in the conflict.
  • Iran’s IRGC spokesman Brigadier-General Hossein Mohebbi threatens to target undersea communication cables in the Strait of Hormuz if US attacks disrupt Iran’s regional security.

 

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