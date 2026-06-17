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Iran war live: Trump, Pezeshkian sign MoU to end fighting, reopen Hormuz 

17 June 2026
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This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
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A man walks with a boy, carrying a Hezbollah flag, past a mural depicting former Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and other senior figures, on the day Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem delivers a televised speech, near the burial site of Hassan Nasrallah on the outskirts of Beirut, Lebanon, June 17, 2026.

Video Duration 00 minutes 38 seconds play-arrow00:38

Trump says it’s ‘unfair’ for Iran to lack ballistic missiles

By Daniel Khalili-Tari and Zaid Sabah

Published On 18 Jun 202618 Jun 2026

  • US President Donald Trump and Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian have electronically signed a memorandum of understanding to end the US and Israel’s war on Iran.
  • Both sides say the deal is in effect, and US officials say it includes Iran not developing or buying a nuclear weapon, ending the war on all fronts and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

 

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