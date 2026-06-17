World News
Iran war live: Trump, Pezeshkian sign MoU to end fighting, reopen Hormuz
17 June 2026
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Published On 18 Jun 202618 Jun 2026
- US President Donald Trump and Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian have electronically signed a memorandum of understanding to end the US and Israel’s war on Iran.
- Both sides say the deal is in effect, and US officials say it includes Iran not developing or buying a nuclear weapon, ending the war on all fronts and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.
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