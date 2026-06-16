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Iran war live: Israel kills four in Lebanon as Trump criticises Netanyahu 

16 June 2026
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This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
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A man who returns to his village following the announcement of an initial ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran, flashes victory sign as he stands on the rubble of his destroyed house in Nabatiyeh town, southern Lebanon, Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Video Duration 02 minutes 42 seconds play-arrow02:42

US-Israel relations: New fractures in congressional support for Israel

By Lyndal Rowlands and Zaid Sabah

Published On 17 Jun 202617 Jun 2026

  • Iran has accused Israel of violating the truce in Lebanon 84 times since the memorandum of understanding was agreed to between Tehran and the US and warns of a “harsh response” if attacks continue.
  • The warning comes after Israeli forces killed four people in southern Lebanon, and as US President Donald Trump slammed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying he has to be “more responsible” in Lebanon.

 

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