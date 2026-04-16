World News
Iran war live: Ceasefire starts in Lebanon as Trump says Tehran deal close
16 April 2026
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
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Published On 17 Apr 202617 Apr 2026
- Celebrations have been reported in Lebanon, where a 10-day ceasefire has been announced to allow for negotiations between Israeli and Lebanese officials on a permanent security and peace agreement between the two countries, the US State Department said.
- United States President Donald Trump has again said that a deal to end the war on Iran is “very close”, adding that talks may resume with Tehran in Pakistan’s capital Islamabad as early as this weekend.
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