Hotels urged to increase procurement of goods, services from local suppliers 

As the local tourism and hospitality sector grows, subject Minister Susan Rodrigues is calling on hotels to increase their procurement of goods and services from Guyanese suppliers.

Currently, the country’s accommodation capacity is projected to approach 6000 rooms by the end of 2026. This expansion has been driven by the entry of international hotel brands such as AC by Marriott, Marriott Courtyard, Four Points by Sheraton and others.

Speaking during a panel discussion hosted by the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA) earlier this week, Rodrigues explained that when she assumed the role as Minister of the sector last year, she held meetings with stakeholders where she underscored the need for increased local procurement, especially by hotels.

The Minister said she remained dissatisfied with the pace of progress in increasing the use and promotion of locally manufactured products within the tourism sector.

“I am dissatisfied that we can’t, or have not so far been able to, achieve more in that regard,” she said.

She recalled that shortly after assuming responsibility for the Ministry, she held a series of public consultations at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre with stakeholders, including hoteliers, restaurant owners, tour operators and entertainers.

Rodrigues said she specifically urged hoteliers to begin by making locally manufactured products available for sale in their hotel lobbies.

“To start with the bare minimum, in your lobbies, to have locally manufactured products available for sale in your lobby,” she said.

According to the Minister, visitors to Guyana represent a natural market for locally made products, while their availability in hotels could also add character to the establishments and enhance the visitor experience.

“It’s a natural market, and it’s an asset for you to have in your hotel lobby,” Rodrigues said. “It gives your hotel character, and you have an opportunity to market these products here and make the visitor experience at your hotel more memorable.”

“We have to move beyond providing a bed and breakfast, even the international hotels; they have to see the hotel business as more than just providing a bed for people to sleep in at night. They have to work towards having themed nights, events where they can hire our local performers, our local entertainers: singers, artists, dancers, and storytellers, to entertain their hotel guests,” she added.

Notwithstanding, the Minister acknowledged that some local suppliers may fall short of meeting standards required by international brands. However, she emphasised that this challenge can be overcome.

“We have people here, local people who make soaps, that make shampoos and lotions. We would like those suppliers to supply the hotel chains, but there is an issue that is constantly raised about specifications, quality, and compliance with US standards. They need all the specific ingredients that go into the production of the soaps and the liquids, but it’s not something that we can’t overcome. We can’t just accept that US standard is on one level and our local manufacturers are on a different level,” she contended.

According to Rodrigues, the Government is willing to work alongside international hotel brands and local suppliers to address these issues and provide further support where needed.

Already, efforts are being made to establish stronger direct market linkages between local farmers and the hospitality sector, to create greater opportunities for locally produced fruits and vegetables to reach hotels, restaurants, and other establishments. In fact, the Ministry of Agriculture has met with industry stakeholders for related discussions, where it committed to working with the private sector to monitor supply, quality, pricing, and delivery.