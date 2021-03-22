Hamilton Reserve Bank, Formerly Nevis International Bank & Trust, Completes Rebranding as A Leading Bank in the Hometown of Alexander Hamilton

NEW YORK and ST. KITTS AND NEVIS, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ – HAMILTON RESERVE BANK (www.hrbank.com), formerly Nevis International Bank & Trust, announces the completion of the Bank’s rebranding as the leading hometown bank of Alexander Hamilton, a Founding Father of America. Hamilton Reserve Bank combines powerful modern banking services with the legacy of Alexander Hamilton.

Hamilton Reserve Bank is the largest global bank in the region with worldwide offices and customers. The Bank’s rebranding reflects its global presence, “fortress” balance sheet, and rapidly expanding customer base from more than 150 countries. The Bank’s operations, compliance, control, and SWIFT code NIBTKNNE remain the same.

Hamilton Reserve Bank offers white glove banking solutions in 10 different currencies to a worldwide clientele of large institutions, individuals, businesses, and ultra-high-net-worth family offices seeking reliable, holistic, and efficient international banking and investment solutions. Certified annually by Grant Thornton, the Bank’s auditor, Hamilton Reserve Bank maintains a pristine regulatory history and is committed to a best practices approach in all aspects of its business.

About HAMILTON RESERVE BANK

HAMILTON RESERVE BANK (www.hrbank.com) is a fully regulated global bank (SWIFT: NIBTKNNE) with a deep British heritage. Powered by advanced modern banking technology, the Bank offers personal banking, business banking, and investment solutions in 10 different currencies across 150+ countries, serving a large, rapidly expanding worldwide clientele. The Bank has a “fortress” balance sheet, zero customer loan exposure, pristine compliance history, an exceptional CET1 capital ratio, strong customer privacy protection, speedy client onboarding, and 24/7 mobile banking. The Bank’s independent asset management affiliate is regulated by the U.S. SEC, which advises the Morningstar 5-Star rated, New York Stock Exchange listed Volshares Large Cap ETF (NYSE stock symbol: VSL), a top 1% performer three years in a row. Hamilton Reserve Bank engages in four areas: Banking, Trust & Escrow, Capital Markets, and Asset Management. Headquartered on a large bank compound at the Hamilton Reserve Bank Plaza in St. Kitts & Nevis, Alexander Hamilton’s birthplace and a thriving British Commonwealth nation, Hamilton Reserve Bank is the largest global bank in the region, maintaining worldwide offices and global customer support.

