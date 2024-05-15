Guyana Born, Caribbean American Entrepreneur Is Nominee For Inaugural Caribbean POSH ICON WOMAN Award

CARIBPR WIRE, New York, NY, Fri. May 24, 2024: Guyana-born,Caribbean American entrepreneur and advocate, Felicia J. Persaud, is among the just announced inaugural honorees of the Caribbean POSH ICON WOMAN Awards.

Persaud, the founder of CaribPR Wire, Invest Caribbean, News Americas and Hard Beat Communications, is one of only four Guyanese nominated for this year’s awards and the only one in the category of Entrepreneurship and Business Excellence.

The Inaugural Caribbean Posh Icon Awards, founded by Caribbean Posh Magazine, is a new yet significant part of the Caribbean Posh Weekend Event and is designed to celebrate and empower Caribbean women.

“Our aim is to build a space that amplifies the way Caribbean women are celebrated and recognized for their achievements,” commented founder Janette Brin.

“It’s truly an honor to be among the many amazing Caribbean women who have made the list of top nominees for the inaugural, Caribbean POSH ICON WOMAN Awards, set for Caribbean American Heritage Month in the U.S. Virgin Islands as part of the Caribbean Posh Weekend,” said Persaud. “Being recognized by your own community and especially fellow Caribbean women entrepreneurs as amazing as Janette, makes it incredibly more special.

Persaud is also an award-winning Caribbean immigrant journalist, news editor, columnist and advocate, renowned for her impactful contributions across multiple industries. A staunch advocate for the Caribbean Diaspora, she spearheaded the Carib ID movement in 2008, leading the charge of ensure Caribbean nationals were able to count in the US Census. Her relentless advocacy over 12 years resulted in Caribbean nationals and immigrants being able to register their ancestry on the 2020 census forms. She continues her passionate advocacy for immigration reform, contributing a weekly column to the historic Amsterdam News.

Her expertise on the Caribbean has led to esteemed recognition through interviews on major media platforms such as AP, CNN, BBC, and The New York Times, alongside a listing in the US State Department Speakers Database as an expert on the Caribbean.

The Caribbean Posh Weekend is one of the most empowering event for Caribbean and Caribbean American women that has been held since 2017 in St. Thomas, United States Virgin Islands. This year’s weekend is set for June 28-30, 2024. This highly anticipated event will bring together women in business from across the region to foster sisterhood, collaboration, and celebration.The Caribbean Posh Icon Woman Awards will also honour the esteemed Dr. Yvette Noel-Schure of Schure Media Group, as the inaugural award recipient of the Pioneering ICON.

In addition to the Icon Woman Awards, Caribbean Posh Weekend features many other exciting highlights. The event offers vendor and partnership opportunities, allowing businesses and organizations to showcase their products and services to a diverse audience. This is a chance for entrepreneurs to connect with potential customers and collaborators, expanding their reach within the Caribbean community. See more at caribbeanposh.com/wkd.

