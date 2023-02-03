Grammy Nominated, Jamaican-Born Jazz Great Brings A ‘Love Note’ To West Palm Beach This Valentine’s Day

CaribPR Wire, FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, Fri. Feb. 3, 20223: On the heels of the release of his ‘Love Notes’ album and an Order of Jamaica from his native land, Grammy-nominated jazz great, Dr. Monty Alexander, is set to bring a Valentine’s Day performance to West Palm Beach, Florida this February 14th that will see the marriage of Jamaican rhythms and vibrations with the great American song book of love songs.

The world-renowned, international musician will perform ‘Love Notes’ at the Rinker’s playhouse at The Raymond F. Kravis Center, 701 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33401, on Feb. 14th, for two shows only – at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.

The intimate and romantic evening, according to Dr. Alexander, will feature songs from the greats he grew up with as a child in Jamaica, such as Nat King Cole, Tony Bennett, Louis Armstrong, Frank Sinatra and Billie Holiday, as well as Jamaican musicians from the era of ska and reggae, including Sly and Robbie.

Alexander was blessed to not only grow up on the music of the American greats he listened to as a child in Jamaica, but later to play with some in his early musical career, including the legendary Sinatra.

The Feb. 14th Valentine Show will also feature international vocalist, Caterina Zapponi, as well as Cleveland-born American jazz trumpeter, composer, and big band leader, Dominick Farinacci; acoustic guitar and talented Jamaican-born electric bass player, Joshua Thomas; world renown drummer on the Jazz scene, Jason Brown, and New York City-based jazz bassist, composer and teacher, Luke Sellick.

Fans will also be able to meet Dr. Alexander after the last set at a special CD signing of his ‘Love Notes’ album that’s available for sale on Amazon. Songs on the latest album include: ‘These Love Notes,’ ‘Moon River,’ ‘Faith Can Move Mountains,’ ‘As Time Goes By,’ ‘The Nearness of You’ and ‘Island in the Sun,’ among other.

Alexander says the show is also a celebration of his recent award from the Jamaican government and a tribute to his roots. Tickets for each show range from $39.00 – $69.00 and are available for purchase HERE only or on the Kravis Center website.

ABOUT MONTY

Nearly sixty years after he moved to the United States from Kingston, Jamaica, his hometown, Alexander remains an American classic, touring the world relentlessly with various projects and delighting a global audience drawn to his vibrant personality and soulful message. A perennial favorite at Jazz festivals and venues worldwide, including at the Montreux Jazz Festival where he has appeared 23 times since 1976, his spirited conception is one informed by the timeless verities: endless melody-making, effervescent grooves, sophisticated voicings, a romantic spirit, and a consistent predisposition. As Alexander accurately states: “to build up the heat and kick up a storm.”

In the course of any given performance, Alexander applies that aesthetics to a repertoire spanning a broad range of jazz and Jamaican musical expressions in what can only be dubbed “the American songbook and the blues, gospel and bebop, calypso and reggae.”

Documented on more than 75 recordings and cited as the fifth greatest jazz pianist ever in The Fifty Greatest Jazz Piano Players of All Time (Hal Leonard Publishing), the Jamaican government designated Alexander Commander in the Order of Distinction in 2000 and conferred on him the national honor of the Order of Jamaica in 2022 for “Sterling Contributions to the Promotions of Jamaican Music and the Jazz Genre Interpretations Globally.” In further recognition of his accomplishments, the University of The West Indies bestowed him with an honorary doctorate, (DLitt).

Alexander’s latest album, released August 19, 2022, is titled, ‘Love Notes,’ and is his first recording featuring his vocals. Also, in the works is “The Monty Alexander Movie,” a documentary on Alexander’s life and music. Directed by Academy Award© winning cinematographer Jefferson Miller, and veteran filmmaker Arthur Gorson, the project is currently in production in Jamaica, the U.S. and Europe.

