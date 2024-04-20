First Son raises $6M for animal welfare

First Lady Arya Ali with her sons Zayd and Ilan handing over the cheque to one of the animal welfare groups

Six animal shelters and welfare groups on Friday received donations totalling $1 million each from a fundraising activity hosted by the First Son Zayd Ali at State House – the official residence of the First Family.

The four-year-old son of President Dr Irfaan Ali and First Lady Arya Ali hosted the third edition of his lemonade sale, which brought the lawns of State House alive with a number of other attractions.

Hundreds of patrons who supported the event were treated to locally-made lemonade, snacks and sweets; while the children enjoyed games, pony rides, and face paintings.

First Son Zayd Ali at his third lemonade sale hosted on Friday at State House

The event was designed to raise funds to support animal welfare activities undertaken by six animal shelters and welfare groups. Those groups are: Tails of Hope, Paws for a Cause, the Guyana Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (GSPCA), Rosewood Foundation, Hope for Animals Inc., and Fureva Hope Alive Animal Rescue Sanctuary.

At the end of the event, each of the groups received a donation of $1 million to support animal welfare activities and services. The funds were raised through sales and donations by a number of individuals and companies.

“In a matter of hours, we were able to raise $6 million for our animals thanks to the support of the Guyanese people, and we cannot express how happy and thankful we are for this kind of support,” First Lady Ali said on behalf of her young son.

She explained that Zayd’s love for animals is a reflection of his upbringing which emphasizes some of the core values of a good human being such as care and compassion.

“So, he has always been taught to care for people and animals just as he would want to be taken care of. His dad and I ensure we speak to him and teach him these values which are tenets of a good human being,” the First Lady added.

She said too that these activities which are held to raise funds for animals also help teach the four-year-old responsibility at a young age and condition his mind to always see himself as being part of the solution to any kind of challenge.

The animal shelters and groups which received donations yesterday host vaccination,deworming, spaying and neutering along with other veterinary services.