Fire Chief attends regional meeting in Lima aimed at addressing wildfires

See full statement from the Guyana Fire Service:

The Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization today commenced the First Regional Meeting of the Amazon Network of Integrated Fire Management in Lima, Peru, running until June 6th.

This event gathers focal points from eight member states—Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, Peru, Suriname, and Venezuela—to develop a strategic plan and execution schedule for the “Memorandum of Understanding for Cooperation and Mutual Assistance for Integrated Fire Management.”

The aim of the conference is to create an action plan to address wildfires within the member states.

Guyana is represented by Chief Fire Officer Gregory Wickham, Assistant Divisional Officer Suresh Persaud, and Station Officer Javid Mohamed.