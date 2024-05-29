Father, truck driver to be charged with death of baby in WCB accident

The deceased

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Police in Regional Division #5 are investigating a fatal accident that occurred on Wednesday, May 29 2024, at about.13:45 hrs, on the Brittania Public Road, West Coast Berbice involving Motor Lorry with registration number GXX 1685 with trailer TAB 3229 attached, owned by John Fernandes Limited of Lot 24 Water Street Georgetown and driven by Junior Browne age 39 years of Lot 125 Cummings Street, Buxton, East Coast Demerara and Motor Car with registration number PAG 5148 owned by Monique Richmond of Lot 32 Belmont, East Coast Demerara who was a passenger and driven by Kishawn Mayers age 30 yrs of the said address. The other occupant of motor car PAG 5148 was Karson Mayers, age 18 months (deceased).

Inquiries disclosed that motor car PAG 5148 was proceeding west along the southern side of the said road at a fast rate, negotiating a right turn, the driver lost control of the vehicle and ended up on the northern side of the road into the path of motor lorry GXX 1685 with trailer TAD 3229 which was proceeding east along the northern side of the road.

As a result of the collision, the right side of the car collided with the right side of the trailer, which caused the two occupants who were sitting in the right side rear seat to receive injuries.

They were taken to Fort Wellington Hospital, where they were seen and examined by a doctor who pronounced Karson Mayers dead on arrival. Monique Richmond was admitted as a patient for observation.

Breathalyzer tests were conducted on both drivers, which revealed that the lorry driver had 5 micrograms, and the car driver had 4 micrograms of alcohol respectively on their breath both below the prescribed limit which is 38 micrograms.

Notices of intended prosecution were served on both drivers.

Investigations in progress.