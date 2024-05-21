ERC urges appreciation for cultural diversity

See full statement from the Ethnic Relations Commission:

The United Nations (UN) designated May 21 as World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development.

This World Day brings to the fore the importance of dialogue and proactive measures to foster a greater understanding of the acceptance and promulgation of cultural diversity and harmonious relations.

According to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), eight nine percent (89%) of all of the current world conflicts happen in countries with “lowintercultural dialogue.”

Guyana, a multicultural nation, is blessed in that we have a tolerant society that openly promotes the values of intercultural dialogue, exchange, and acceptance.

The ERC is a constitutional body that was established to promote harmony and good relations among all ethnic groups.

The Commission firmly believes in education and awareness as critical tools to better inform the public of the diversity of cultures, with respect and tolerance for difference.

Ensuring our population is better informed, would promote the value and strength that is embodied in how diverse we are culturally.

To that end, the ERC has been working steadfastly within schools, workplaces, and at public events to impart the necessary teachings needed for the propagation and appreciation of our cultural diversity.

On this World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development, let us celebrate the beauty of cultural diversity and recognize its power to unite us in our shared humanity. Let us commit to promoting intercultural dialogue, understanding, and cooperation in our communities, workplaces, and institutions.

By working together, we can harness the full potential of cultural diversity to build a more peaceful, respectful, and sustainable world for present and future generations.