Egypt to provide ‘all necessary and possible support to Saudi Arabia’ 

Egypt says it is ready to provide “all necessary and possible support to Saudi Arabia to defend its safety and stability”, as Yemen’s Houthi rebels continue to launch attacks on the kingdom.

The National Defence Council, chaired by President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, said on Sunday that Egypt “stands fully with” Saudi Arabia to defend its resources, territorial integrity and Islamic holy sites.

The president’s office added that Cairo would also intensify diplomatic efforts for de-escalation.

The Iran-aligned Houthis, an armed group also known as Ansar Allah (Arabic for Supporters of God), have in recent days attacked Riyadh’s international airport and the state oil giant Saudi Aramco, amid renewed fighting in Yemen with forces loyal to the Saudi-backed, internationally ‌recognised government following the collapse of a truce.

Sisi said in a speech on Saturday that Egypt would ⁠act in accordance with guidance from Saudi King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who visited ⁠Egypt last month after fighting in Yemen ⁠reignited.

He had also called for an emergency parliamentary session to authorise him to approve any requests from Saudi Arabia for defence assistance, if Riyadh were to ask.

Egypt’s House of Representatives is holding a plenary session on Sunday following the president’s call.

In last month’s Cairo meeting with the Saudi Crown Prince, Sisi had backed Saudi calls for secure and unhindered navigation in the Red Sea.

A statement from the Egyptian presidency at the time said that “the security of Saudi Arabia and the Gulf states is an integral part of Egypt’s national security”.

Advertisement

Analysts say Riyadh is looking for help to protect the kingdom and Red Sea shipping and that Egypt, whose Suez Canal revenue depends on the same traffic, is an obvious partner.

They say Egypt is eager to prevent Iran and its allies from imposing control over the region, especially over maritime traffic in the Red Sea, given the direct repercussions for the Suez Canal.

Saudi Arabia has accused Iran of encouraging Houthi attacks against the kingdom, a claim Tehran rejects.