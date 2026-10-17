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World News

Cost of living protests hit Belgium, Italy, Portugal and France 

17 October 2026
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This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
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Hundreds of thousands of Europeans have taken to the streets in separate, uncoordinated demonstrations to protest against the rising cost of living in their countries.

Saturday’s protests were in Belgium, France, Italy and Portugal in a wave of unrest that has put pressure on national governments across the European Union.

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France experienced one of its most turbulent days of protests in decades, with over 550,000 people joining demonstrations and police facing off with protesters across the country – but it was not the only country to see significant demonstrations.

In Belgium’s capital Brussels – which has already seen weeks of protests by students against university registration fees – police fired tear gas and water cannon to disperse protesters, who they accused of launching missiles at them and setting fires.

In Liege, a smaller city east of Brussels, police also deployed water cannon to break up demonstrations. Police did not say how many people attended.

An estimated tens of thousands of protesters marched in Lisbon, the Portuguese capital, against the cost of living crisis, low wages and an inability to access housing in major cities. House prices in Portugal have more than doubled ⁠⁠since 2017, while rents for new leases have increased nearly as much.

Portuguese Parliamentary Affairs Minister Carlos ‌‌Abreu ‌‌Amorim said on Friday that the “government will not yield to shouts from the street”.Protesters said their leaders are “out of touch” with the problem.

In Milan and Bologna, Italian police reported that, alongside peaceful cost of living rallies, protesters threw stones and clashed with officers.

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Italian media reported several injuries and arrests.

Demonstrators sit amid 40 tents set up to protest against housing shortage, soaring rents and low wages on Rossio square in central Lisbon on October 17, 2026. Thousands of people marched on October 17, 2026 through the centre of Lisbon at the call of the CGTP trade union to protest against increasingly difficult living conditions. The slogans and demands focus mainly on higher wages and pensions, as well as protests against the rising cost of housing and fuel. [Filipe Amorim/AFP]
Portuguese demonstrators in Lisbon set up tents to protest against the housing shortage, soaring rents and low wages [Filipe Amorim/AFP]

None of the protests reached the same scale as the nationwide rallies in France but they may be a sign of spilling over into other European nations, according to Alberto Alemanno, Professor of EU Law & Policy at HEC Paris business school.

“France is the epicentre of this movement … and there are signs now that this is spreading beyond France,” Alemanno told Al Jazeera.

He said Saturday’s protests may not be the last in many of these countries and new hotspots could emerge.

In Greece, Germany, and Austria, the “early stages” of a movement is emerging, with mobilisation expected “in the coming week”, he said.

They are not a single movement, he explained, but several protests happening at the same time, with some “shared grievances”: underfunded education, rising costs and, for students, uncertain prospects after graduation.

The unrest comes at a crucial time for Europe, as the continent prepares for what Alemanno called an “unprecedented super-cycle of national elections” in the coming 12 months, with votes scheduled in Spain, France, Italy and Poland.

“Inevitably, all these protests, all these mobilisations, are going to be at the centre of the political conversation,” Alemanno said.

Riot police uses a water cannon against demonstrators in Brussels during a youth protest [Nicolas Maeterlinck/AFP]
Riot police fire water cannon during a youth protest in Brussels [Nicolas Maeterlinck/AFP]

 

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