Decomposed body of male washes up at Hope Beach

The decomposed body of a male was washed up at the Hope Beach on the East Coast of Demerara.

This discovery was made at about 11:30h today by a Mangrove Ranger, who then informed the police.

“A party of police led by a sergeant visited the scene. On arrival, the decomposed body of a male clad in a cream and black striped jersey and cream underwear was seen lying motionless, facing up in an advanced state of decomposition,” a statement from the Guyana Police Force’s Corporate Communications Unit detailed.

It noted that the scene was processed and photographed, and the body was examined.

However, due to the advanced state of decomposition, the police said no marks of violence could have been detected.

Nevertheless, the body was then taken to Memorial Gardens Mortuary, awaiting identification and a post-mortem examination.

Several persons in the vicinity were also questioned. However, no useful information was obtained, the police added.

The investigation is ongoing.