Cybercrime charges for man who solicited, shared pornographic contents of children

A 28-year-old man is facing a series of cybercrime charges after he solicited and shared pornographic images and videos of children.

The Guyana Police Force said today that it had received reports of offences of child luring and child pornography on March 27, 2024, and April 6th, 2024 and launched a probe.

Investigators found that two children under the age of 14 were groomed and convinced to send explicit pictures and videos to a Snapchat account, and the said pictures and videos were then posted to a telegram group.

A suspect was detained, questioned, and statements taken. A file was sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

The police said advice was obtained from the DPP, and in the new week, the suspect, Joshua Rambarran, will be charged as follows:

Distributing Child Pornography through a Computer System in contravention of Section 14(1)(b) contrary to Section 14 (4) (a) of the Cybercrime Act No. 16 of 2018 – five (5) counts;

Publishing Electronic Data that is obscene with intent to humiliate another person in contravention of Section 19(2)(a) contrary to Section 19 (5)(a) of the Cybercrime Act No. 16 of 2018;

Child luring, in contravention of Section 15(1)(a) of the Cybercrime Act 2018, contrary to section 15(4)(a) of the Cybercrime Act 2018;

Using a computer system to coerce, harass, intimidate, and humiliate a person, in contravention of section 19(1)(a) of the Cybercrime Act 2018, contrary to Section 19(5)(a) of the Cybercrime Act 2018.

