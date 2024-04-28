Cevon’s driver shot by bandits during robbery at South Rimveldt office

A driver attached to Cevon Waste Management is now hospitalised after he was shot during a robbery at the company’s Aubrey Barker Road, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown office.

Injured is 33-year-old Berthony Cadeau.

The incident occurred on Saturday. At the time, another Cevon employee, Ruth Chase, was in the office paying salaries to other employees.

During this, two males wearing masks entered the building and one of the suspects drew a firearm from his waist. The armed suspect discharged two rounds, one of which hit Cadeau.

The suspects then relieved Chase of one cellphone without sim value at $200,000 and an undisclosed amount of cash, property of Cevon Waste Management. The suspects then exited the building and escaped on a black motorcycle, make, and registration number unknown.

This matter was reported to the police and the scene was visited and processed. Ranks recovered two .32 spent shells and a warhead, which were marked, sealed, and lodged at the police station.

Meanwhile, Cadeau was escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation for medical attention. His condition is regarded as stable.

Investigations are ongoing.