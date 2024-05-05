Cell phones, improvised weapons among contrabands found at Mazaruni Prison

The items found during the prison search

Several contraband items were confiscated during a search exercise carried out by ranks of the Joint Services at the new Mazaruni Prison in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

The operation was conducted between 06:00h and 10:15h on Saturday.

During the exercise, several officers and ranks of the Guyana Prison Service and Guyana Police Force unearthed the prohibited items which include: six cellular phones; six lighters; seven improvised weapons, and one pair of scissors.

According to the Police Force, there were no incidents during the operation.

