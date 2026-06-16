Canada Issues High Caution Travel Advisory For Oil Rich Guyana

By Staff Reporter | NewsAmericasNow.com

News Americas, TORONTO, Canada, Weds. May 6, 2026: The Canadian government has issued an updated travel advisory for Guyana, warning its nationals to exercise a high degree of caution when traveling to the oil rich CARICOM South American nation due to high crime rates.

The advisory, updated May 5, 2026, flags both petty and violent crime as significant concerns, noting that criminals frequently target foreigners and returning Guyanese citizens.

Canada’s advisory paints a sobering picture of the security situation across Guyana, warning that violent crime – including homicides, assaults, armed robberies, break-ins, theft from vehicles, and carjackings – is prevalent nationwide and often linked to illegal drug trafficking.

The advisory specifically warns that criminals frequently operate in groups of two or more and have been known to surveil their targets for days before any confrontation. Foreigners have been robbed at gunpoint after withdrawing money at banks, in shopping districts, and in hotels.

Within Georgetown, the Canadian government urges increased caution in several specific neighbourhoods including Stabroek, Tiger Bay, Albouystown, Sophia, Bourda, Buxton, East Ruimveldt, and West Ruimveldt, among others.

Tourists are also warned to exercise caution at popular sites including Stabroek Market, Bourda Market, the Botanical Gardens, the National Park, and the sea wall.

Outside the capital, the East Coast Demerara region – particularly near the villages of Buxton and Friendship – as well as the East Bank Demerara and New Amsterdam areas are flagged as particularly risky.

Canada’s advisory offers the following guidance for those travelling to Guyana:

Avoid walking alone after dark

Stay away from deserted or under-populated areas

Keep car doors locked and windows closed at all times

Avoid carrying large amounts of cash

Do not change money on the street with street changers

Stay in accommodations with good security

Use only taxis connected to major hotels or reputable companies

Avoid public minibuses, which are described as overloaded, poorly maintained, and badly driven

The advisory also flags the volatile security environment along Guyana’s border with Venezuela, citing ongoing discord over the Essequibo region and gang-related violence. Canada notes there are no official border crossings with Venezuela and urges travellers to use only official crossings with Brazil and Suriname.

Road conditions across Guyana are described as poor, with badly lit roads, widespread disregard for traffic laws, prevalent drunk driving, and roaming livestock creating serious hazards. Fatal accidents are described as common.

The advisory additionally warns of pirate attacks and armed robbery against ships in Guyana’s coastal waters.

The Canadian government notes that women travelling alone may be subject to harassment and verbal abuse and directs travellers to seek additional guidance for women travellers.

The advisory comes as Guyana continues to attract significant international investment and attention driven by its booming oil sector. Thousands of Guyanese diaspora members – particularly in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom – travel to Guyana annually to visit family and conduct business.

The Canadian government advises all travellers to monitor local media, follow the instructions of local authorities, and ensure travel insurance includes comprehensive medical coverage.

Full details of Canada’s Guyana travel advisory are available at travel.gc.ca.