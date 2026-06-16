American Airlines Will Resume Flying To Haiti Despite A Level 4 “Do Not Travel” Warning

By NAN Travel Editor | NewsAmericasNow.com

News Americas, MIAMI, FL, Tues. June 16, 2026: American Airlines has announced it will re-launch new daily flights between Miami and Haiti, starting November 1st – becoming the first US airline to resume flights to the Caribbean nation – even as the US State Department maintains its highest possible Level 4 “Do Not Travel” warning for Haiti, citing widespread kidnappings, gang violence, and terrorism.

The announcement, made as part of American’s centennial year milestone of reaching 100 destinations in Mexico, the Caribbean, and Latin America, positions the airline as the first US carrier to reconnect commercial air service to Haiti since the security situation dramatically deteriorated.

For the Haitian diaspora in South Florida, New York, and beyond, the announcement is both welcome and deeply complicated.

The US State Department on April 16th reissued its highest-level travel advisory for Haiti, warning Americans to avoid the country entirely after a fresh spike in kidnappings, gang violence, and vigilante killings. The updated Level 4 notice underscores that ransom demands now routinely reach into the six-figure range and that Haitian law-enforcement capacity is “extremely limited,” even in the capital, Port-au-Prince.

The State Department’s advisory notes that US government employees working in Haiti are not allowed to travel away from the US Embassy for non-essential reasons due to safety risks, and that the US government has an extremely limited ability to provide emergency services to US citizens in Haiti because of security-related travel restrictions.

Port-au-Prince International Airport has been closed to commercial aircraft since November 2024, with the Federal Aviation Administration issuing a Notice to Airmen prohibiting US airlines from flying there – which explains why American’s new service will operate to Cap-Haitien in the north rather than the capital.

Gang violence has killed at least 2,300 people in Haiti this year, while nearly 100 have been kidnapped, the United Nations said Monday. UN human rights chief Volker Turk has called on the authorities to tackle the rampant impunity in the crisis-ravaged Caribbean nation of 12 million people. Haiti, the poorest country in the Americas, has for years been plagued by instability as powerful gangs carry out rampant killings, rapes, looting and kidnappings.

“In Haiti, gang violence has resulted in at least 2,300 deaths, 1,100 injuries and 99 kidnappings since the start of the year,” said Turk. “I urge the authorities to move quickly on the judicial units to tackle impunity.

Meanwhile, a high-ranking Haitian government security official recently chosen to serve as chief of staff to the Minister of Defense was kidnapped last Thursday along with his wife and 6-year-old daughter who is a U.S. citizen, two people familiar with the case confirmed.

James Boyard, a police inspector general and a professor at the State University of Haiti, was abducted in Port-au-Prince, the capital. A person familiar with the case said that a ransom had been requested. A gang leader named Christ-Roi Chéry, known as Chrisla, who is the leader of the Ti Bwa gang, is believed responsible, according to the Haitian police. A spokesman for the Haitian police said he did not have more information about the case.

The Ti Bwa gang, under sanction by the European Union, is one of the many armed groups in Haiti that exert strict control over the local population, including by operating illegal tollbooths and otherwise extorting the public.

American will operate daily Miami to Cap-Haitien service with a Boeing 737 aircraft – the heart of the Citadelle, Sans Souci, Ramiers National Historic Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1982.

American will operate daily Miami to Cap-Haitien service with a Boeing 737 aircraft featuring premium cabin offerings and free high-speed Wi-Fi. As the airline noted in its announcement, Haiti is the largest country in the Caribbean by demand unserved by a US carrier – and South Florida, home to the largest Haitian-American population in the United States, sits at the heart of that demand.

“American connects the US with Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America better than any other airline,” Chief Commercial Officer Nat Pieper said in the announcement. “We are committed to serving the needs of travelers by offering the most flights to the most destinations in the region of any US carrier.”

The announcement also noted that additional Haitian-American communities in New York City and Orlando will benefit from convenient one-stop connections to Cap-Haitien through Miami.

The choice of Cap-Haitien as the destination rather than Port-au-Prince is significant. Cap-Haitien – located in northern Haiti – has historically been more stable than the gang-controlled capital, and is home to significant cultural and historical landmarks, including the Citadelle Laferrière and the site of Henri Christophe’s Sans-Souci Palace.

But the State Department’s Level 4 warning covers all of Haiti – not just Port-au-Prince. And the question of whether American Airlines passengers flying into Cap-Haitien will face the same security risks as those traveling to the capital has not been clearly addressed by the airline.

For the Haitian diaspora – millions of Haitian Americans who have been cut off from direct commercial air access to their homeland – the announcement is genuinely significant news. Direct flights mean easier access to families, to communities, and to the country they left behind.

But the Level 4 warning creates a profound tension. The same US government that is warning its citizens in the strongest possible terms not to travel to Haiti is home to an airline now offering daily flights there.

Royal Caribbean International has said its cruise ships will no longer stop at Haiti until at least the end of 2026, citing escalated gang violence concerns — making American Airlines’ decision to launch new service to the country all the more striking by contrast.

For Haitian Americans considering using the new Miami-Cap-Haitien service when it launches November 1, travel and security experts offer several critical reminders:

The State Department’s Level 4 “Do Not Travel” warning remains in effect for all of Haiti. Travelers should consult the latest State Department advisory at travel.state.gov before booking any travel to Haiti. Travel insurance for Haiti may be extremely limited or unavailable given the Level 4 designation. The US government has an extremely limited ability to provide emergency services to US citizens in Haiti. Anyone traveling should have a comprehensive security and emergency plan in place before departure.

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