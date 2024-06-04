Bus driver shot, robbed upon returning home from funeral

Charran Ragoobeer

A minibus driver was on Monday evening shot and robbed of his gold jewellery after returning home from a funeral.

Injured is 42-year-old Charran Ragoobeer aka “Pepsi” of Adventure, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

He was attacked around 22:30hrs at his residence by a masked man armed with a gun.

Ragoobeer was entering his yard when the armed bandit approached him and fired three shots, one of which struck him to his foot.

Additionally, the suspect snatched the minibus driver’s gold chain and rings before making a quick escape.

Ragoobeer was rushed to Suddie Public Hospital, where he is currently being treated for his injury.

During a police investigation, a 9mm spent shell was recovered at the scene.