American journalists explore Guyana’s rich biodiversity

A scenic view in the Rupununi

In a collaborative effort to showcase the unparalleled natural beauty and vibrant cultural tapestry of Guyana, the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA), in partnership with its North American market representatives – Emerging Destinations and CornerSun Destination Marketing, recently hosted a group of American journalists on a press trip across the country. The participating journalists contribute to renowned publications such as AFAR, Travel Noire, Atlas Obscura, Lonely Planet, and Matador Network.

The week-long journey began in Georgetown at the historic Cara Lodge. From there, the group traveled to Lethem to immerse themselves in the heart of Guyana’s pristine environments. Key activities included participating in wildlife research and caiman tagging at Caiman House Field Station, bird and wildlife spotting on the Rupununi River, and a visit to the conservation-focused Karanambu Lodge with its rich history and diverse ecosystems.

The journalists experienced multiple river excursions and savannah tours, encountering Guyana’s diverse wildlife, including giant anteaters and black caimans. A visit to the breathtaking Kaieteur highlighted the natural splendor of Guyana, showcasing the world’s longest single-drop waterfall.

The excursion concluded with a cultural and culinary exploration of Georgetown, including a tour of significant historical sites and a cooking experience at Backyard Cafe, featuring local ingredients sourced from Bourda Market.

Nicholas DeRenzo, a participant in the trip and contributor to Afar magazine, noted, “For most of the writers on our trip, it was our first time in Guyana and our first experience with Guyanese culture, and we were surprised at every step of the way—at the vastness of the landscape, at the abundance of the wildlife, at the deliciousness of the cuisine, and especially at the generosity and friendliness of the people, from lodge owners and birdwatching guides to chefs and restaurateurs in Georgetown. When you visit a place like Kaieteur or Karanambu or Caiman House, you go through two emotions: You immediately want to post about it on Instagram and tell all your friends, but you also want to keep it hidden and magical and pristine.”

Makayla Anderson, who has personal ties to Guyana, expressed, “As a first-generation Guyanese-American, each trip back to my father’s homeland is done with the intention to learn more about my heritage. Embarking on the journey to cover this trip for Matador Network presented me with the opportunity to experience a unique side of this country that prior generations of my family actually have yet to see. This was the most impactful trip I have been on and it heavily reinforced the pride I have in being a Guyanese.”

Iwokrama Canopy Walkway

This press initiative underscores the Guyana Tourism Authority’s commitment to promoting sustainable tourism and enhancing global recognition of Guyana as a premier ecotourism destination. By facilitating these visits, GTA aims to illustrate the significant socio-economic benefits of tourism, which supports local communities, preserves cultural heritage, and promotes conservation.

The positive coverage expected from this trip will help attract more eco-conscious travelers, eager to explore one of South America’s hidden treasures, thereby supporting local economies and furthering conservation efforts.