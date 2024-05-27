7 students at Port Mourant Training Centre test positive for dengue

Seven students housed at the Port Mourant Training Centre (PMTC), Corentyne, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) have reportedly tested positive for dengue.

This was only after two students collapsed and had to be hospitalised last week.

The parents of one of the students were not informed of the situation by neither the school nor the hospital. After being at the medical facility for two days, a nurse who recognised the student called his mother and informed her of the situation.

Six other students who complained of feeling unwell were also tested positive for the mosquito-borne disease.

However, in light of the development, students were all sent home on Friday. Students were told to return on Tuesday. According to one student, the campus is infested with mosquitoes.

Efforts to get a comment from the PMTC andthe Regional Health Services in Region Six proved futile.

Only recently, it was reported that some 2852 cases of dengue have been recorded countrywide, from January to the end of April.

This figure surpasses statistics recorded in 2023, which showed that some 2169 cases were detected from January to August.

Up to that time, there were 239 patients hospitalised and 11 dengue related deaths. For 2024 so far, there have been two dengue-related deaths.

According to reports, some 440 dengue cases were tallied for Region Six for the year.