US Pledges Over $340 Million In New Funding To The Caribbean – But Says Little About Deportations Or Boat Strikes 

News Americas Now, NY, NY, Fri. Oct. 16, 2026: The United States announced more than $340 million in new funding commitments to the Caribbean on Wednesday at the opening of the U.S.-Caribbean Dialogue in Washington, as Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau laid out a sweeping set of economic and security pledges to a room of regional leaders led by CARICOM chairman and Saint Lucia Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre.

Calling the dialogue “overdue,” Landau said the Trump administration’s approach to the hemisphere rests on three pillars: economic investment in the region, ending what he called the “narco-terrorist threat,” and ending illegal immigration. He linked drug trafficking through the Caribbean directly to the more than 100,000 annual U.S. overdose deaths, and told the room the administration would not continue “business as usual” with the region.

“We’re taking actions accordingly. And we’d like to work with your countries to make sure that we’re all on the same page, at least in recognizing the common danger of this and seeing how we can try to address this scourge together,” he said.

The new commitments he announced include:

$61.5 million to launch ASPIRE – the America Strategic Partnership for Independent Regional Healthcare Excellence – aimed at building the region’s own healthcare workforce capacity.

to launch ASPIRE – the America Strategic Partnership for Independent Regional Healthcare Excellence – aimed at building the region’s own healthcare workforce capacity. $37 million in new Caribbean Basin Security Initiative (CBSI) programming to protect critical digital infrastructure and strengthen port security.

in new Caribbean Basin Security Initiative (CBSI) programming to protect critical digital infrastructure and strengthen port security. $55.5 million to strengthen regional law enforcement, including on illegal fishing, plus $11 million in Foreign Military Financing to build up Caribbean security forces.

to strengthen regional law enforcement, including on illegal fishing, plus in Foreign Military Financing to build up Caribbean security forces. $175.8 million for a Caribbean and Central America undersea cables program, intended to provide secure, high-speed connectivity across the region.

Landau also announced a U.S.-Caribbean investment dialogue to launch next year, aimed at connecting Caribbean governments directly with American private-sector companies, and said the next CBSI security ministerial will convene in spring 2027.

Pierre, delivering brief remarks as CARICOM chair, welcomed the dialogue and named the region’s priorities as affordable energy, investment, safer communities, and reliable disaster response. He said Haiti “must remain central” to the partnership, welcomed the extension of the UN-backed Gang Suppression Force mandate there, and said credible elections are essential to restoring the country’s stability.

On the issue most on the minds of Caribbean nationals right now, Pierre offered a single, carefully diplomatic sentence: the dialogue, he said, “must make room for immigration and migration matters, with profound implications for our communities and our people-to-people ties.” It was the closest either leader came, in their prepared remarks, to directly addressing deportations or the U.S. military’s ongoing boat-strike campaign in the region.

“Let us connect political dialogue with sustained technical engagements, identify priorities, and establish clear arrangements for follow-up between governments and the private sector,” he added. “The CARICOM Secretariat will help coordinate the community’s technical work alongside our national authorities and regional institutions. CARICOM comes to this table ready to listen, ready to engage, and ready to build a partnership that delivers mutual benefit, with respect for our sovereignty and our shared aspirations.”

Neither Landau’s nor Pierre’s remarks, as delivered, referenced the boat strikes against alleged drug-trafficking vessels – which have killed at least 238 people since September 2025, including confirmed Caribbean nationals – or the deportation agreements several Caribbean nations, including Jamaica, Guyana, and Saint Lucia, have signed with Washington in recent months. Both issues have generated significant controversy and political friction in the region, even as officials on both sides described Wednesday’s funding announcements as evidence of a strengthening partnership.