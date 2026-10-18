UK police rule out probe into Palestine Action post by PM adviser’s wife 

Police in the United Kingdom have determined that a social media post by the wife of Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s national security adviser that appears to endorse Palestine Action, a group proscribed in the country as a “terrorist” organisation, does not merit a criminal investigation.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson on Saturday said that officers looked at Sarah Helm’s post and ruled that it “did not meet the criminal threshold. No further police action will be taken.”

The police had said on Friday that Helm’s post was “being assessed to determine whether any further police investigation may be required”.

Helm, an author and journalist who is married to National Security Adviser Jonathan Powell, wrote on X on Thursday: “God help us authors who support Palestine and Palestine Action.”

Helm made the comment after publisher Faber said this week that its Irish author Sally Rooney could not sell her books in the UK, after she announced her plans to use the royalties to support Palestine Action.

“Current legislation in the UK has led to circumstances where Faber cannot pass on UK earnings to Sally Rooney for her work. To sell a writer’s work and not be able to pass on earnings is an unconscionable situation for a publisher,” Faber said in a statement on its website.

“As such, and in full agreement with Sally, we have taken the decision that we can no longer supply her works in the UK in any format,” the British publisher said, adding that it would continue to sell her work in other countries and regions.

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The Campaign Against Antisemitism, a British NGO, had responded on X that Helm’s post was “gobsmacking” and “clearly, the police need to investigate and Ms Helm must face the full force of the law”.

After being asked for comment on Friday, a government spokesperson said Helm’s comments did “not represent the government in any capacity”.

Palestine Action has been proscribed as a “terrorist” organisation since a July 2025 vote by UK lawmakers.

Amnesty International says more than ⁠3,500 people have been arrested in the UK for allegedly supporting Palestine Action since it was banned last year, many of them ⁠for holding up placards.

Palestine Action challenged the government’s decision to ban the group, but the Court of Appeal ruled in June that the proscription was lawful.