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World News

Trump approval hits record-low 31 percent, polls show Republican struggles 

19 October 2026
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This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
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United States President Donald Trump’s approval rating has fallen to 31 percent – another record low in his political career, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll.

The same poll found Trump’s Republican Party also at a major disadvantage: when respondents were asked whether they would rather vote for a generic, unnamed Democrat or Republican, Democrats led by 12 points.

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The percentage of Americans who disapprove of Trump has grown steadily in recent months, especially since the February 28 launch of the US-Israel war on Iran, which has driven up petrol and diesel prices and had knock-on effects across the economy.

Several recent polls have documented the growing problems facing Trump and his party ahead of midterm elections, set for November 3, which could determine control of the House and Senate.

An NBC poll released Sunday found 71 percent of Americans said the country was on the “wrong track” and 55 percent would vote for the Democratic Party if an election were held that day.

A Washington Post/ABC/Ipsos poll, also released on Monday, found Trump had a record-low approval rating of 33 percent, with 7 out of 10 saying petrol or gasoline was becoming unaffordable.

 

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