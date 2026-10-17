PM Phillips calls for enhanced US-Caribbean collaboration in energy, security & disaster preparedness

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, has emphasised the need for Caribbean nations to diversify their energy resources and attract greater United States investments to strengthen energy security, support economic growth and advance regional development.

Delivering remarks at the US-Caribbean Dialogue held in Washington, DC, on Thursday, Prime Minister Phillips highlighted the importance of stronger institutional and technical capacity, enhanced coordination and public-private partnerships in addressing the region’s growing energy demands.

“Energy security is a cornerstone of the region’s prosperity and sustainable growth. As energy demand increases across the region, a diversified energy matrix is required, utilising all energy resources available.”

The Prime Minister welcomed greater participation by US companies in energy development across the Caribbean. He pointed to their existing investments in Guyana’s oil and gas and wider energy sectors as examples of the opportunities available.

He also underscored the significance of the economic relationship between the United States and the Caribbean, noting that the US remains the region’s largest trading partner and source of foreign direct investment.

“This partnership offers tremendous opportunities for sustained economic growth in the region.”

Energy diversification, logistics, critical and digital infrastructure, and the transfer of innovative technologies were identified as key areas in which Caribbean nations could benefit from increased US investment.

He referenced the US-Guyana Investment Forum, held in Washington in July 2026, as a reflection of the countries’ shared commitment to strengthening commercial ties.

Turning his attention to infrastructure resilience, the Prime Minister highlighted the growing importance of protecting critical national assets from natural disasters and criminal threats.

“Critical infrastructure is quickly becoming the backbone of our economies and national security and must be protected from natural disasters and criminal actors.”

In this regard, he welcomed partnerships aimed at expanding access to trusted digital infrastructure suppliers through competitive financing and capacity building.

The Prime Minister also stressed the importance of continued investment in disaster preparedness and response, particularly given the vulnerabilities faced by Caribbean countries. He emphasised the need for stronger healthcare systems and greater collaboration in health security to improve the region’s ability to respond to public health challenges.

On regional security, Prime Minister Phillips highlighted the persistent threats posed by transnational organised crime, narcotics trafficking and the illicit flow of firearms, stressing that these challenges require collective action.

Guyana’s commitment to addressing these threats through regional and international partnerships was also highlighted, along with the country’s role as a founding member of the Shield of the Americas and the Americas Counter Cartel Coalition.

The Prime Minister noted that Guyana is not only building on these commitments through tangible areas of cooperation with the United States but is also strengthening the region’s collective capacity.

“Guyana looks forward to engaging in constructive dialogue that strengthens our collective capacity to address challenges while unlocking new opportunities for regional growth and development.”

The dialogue brought together Caribbean leaders and senior officials to address shared priorities in energy, economic development, infrastructure, disaster response, health, and security.