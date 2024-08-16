Hotel Equities and 34th Floor Hospitality Join Forces to Spice Up the Culinary Scene

Hotel Equities and 34th Floor Hospitality Hotel Equities and 34th Floor Hospitality Join Forces

CARIBPR WIRE, ATLANTA, Sept. 04, 2024: Leading hotel owner, operator and developer, Hotel Equities (HE), and innovative food and beverage pioneer, 34th Floor Hospitality, are teaming up to infuse hotel stays with unforgettable flavors and experiences. The collaboration will revolutionize the culinary journey for guests across HE’s portfolio with immediate integrations at new-build properties in the Caribbean and Latin America.

34th Floor Hospitality’s innovative team brings a blend of creativity, market savvy, and owner-centric operations to the table. Together with HE’s best-in-class operators and corporate food and beverage teams, the partnership aims to elevate dining experiences by leveraging 34th Floor’s track record of inventive concept design and brand development, tailoring F&B offerings to the unique demands of its markets and guest preferences.

“We are excited to embark on this partnership with 34th Floor Hospitality,” said Al Smith, President of Hotel Operations for HE. “Their team’s zest for culinary innovation will enhance our lifestyle and F&B operations, aligning perfectly with our commitment to providing unmatched service and value.”

34th Floor Hospitality is known for its entrepreneurial approach to consulting, project development and complete third-party management of hospitality projects, working on large-scale projects in various global markets. Olivier Zardoni, CEO and Founder of 34th Floor Hospitality, said, “Partnering with Hotel Equities allows us to share our passion with an even broader audience across their diverse portfolio of hotels. The collaboration fuels our excitement to deliver enhanced value and experiences to their stakeholders.”

The initial phase of this collaboration kicks-off by integrating 34th Floor Hospitality’s F&B strategies into select HE properties in North America and its expanding footprint in the CALA region.

Joe Reardon, Chief Development Officer for HE, emphasized the broader outcomes, adding, “Collaborating with 34th Floor Hospitality enhances our competitive edge in new markets, as well as markets we’re well-established in. It’s key to establishing Hotel Equities as the preferred operator driving innovation in hospitality, and food and beverage experiences.”

About Hotel Equities

Hotel Equities (HE) is an award-winning full-service hotel management, development and ownership firm with a portfolio of approximately 300 hotels and resorts throughout the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. Fred Cerrone, CHA, serves as Founder and Chairman; Brad Rahinsky serves as President and CEO. For more information on Hotel Equities, visit hotelequities.com

About 34th Floor Hospitality

Founded in 2014, 34th Floor Hospitality is a full-service food and beverage consulting and management firm. From concept design and development, financial underwriting, training, and openings to daily oversight and operational management, its team of experts strategically and tactically lead numerous projects for clients worldwide, including leading brands like TopGolf, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, MGM International. MSC Cruises and Hilton Worldwide. With over 100 combined years of experience working for the most highly regarded hotels, chefs, restaurant companies, and entertainment venues, 34th Floor brings a unique breadth of experience to create innovative and entrepreneurial solutions for any hospitality asset.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/609143d3-ede3-4f46-a24a-8304c72903ba