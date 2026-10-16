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Guyana – Oil Wealth Fund Surges Past $4.29 Billion – Here’s Where The Money Is Going 

16 October 2026
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Guyana Natural Resource Fund Reaches US$4.29 Billion As Oil Revenues Surge

By News Americas Now Business Editor

News Americas Now, GEORGETOWN, Guyana, Tues. Oct. 6, 2206: As its oil exports hit record highs, the Natural Resource Fund of Guyana – the sovereign wealth fund set up to manage petroleum earnings – has swelled to US$4.2942 billion as of the end of June 2026, according to the government’s Mid-Year Report.

The fund’s growth is being fed by a rapid rise in profit-oil revenue. The government is projected to earn US$5.9725 billion from the sale of Guyana’s share of profit oil for the year, along with an additional US$508.1 million in royalties – pushing full-year petroleum revenue projections to US$6.5 billion, well above original budget estimates.

Unlike the export and production figures that have dominated headlines, the Natural Resource Fund is the mechanism meant to determine how lasting Guyana’s oil boom will be. Money deposited into the fund is earmarked, under Guyana’s own legal framework, to support national development spending – infrastructure, public services, and long-term investment – rather than being spent directly as it comes in.

That structure has put Guyana in a similar position to other resource-rich nations that have had to balance fast-moving oil wealth against the slower, harder work of building durable institutions around it. With four FPSOs already producing in the Stabroek Block and a fifth expected online by late 2026, the fund’s balance is likely to keep climbing just as quickly as the export figures have.

For Guyanese at home and in the diaspora, the fund’s growth raises a pointed question that will shape the next phase of the country’s transformation: not simply how much oil money is coming in, but how visibly and effectively it reaches roads, hospitals, schools and the everyday cost of living.

RELATED: The US$55 Billion Cost-Recovery Milestone: Bank Of Guyana Missing Details

 

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