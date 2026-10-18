World News
France protests live: Macron to address nation after protests
18 October 2026
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Published On 18 Oct 202618 Oct 2026
- Protests are sweeping France as anger over conditions in schools meets frustration with high living costs and a government accused of doing little to address problems facing people.
- About 550,000 demonstrated nationwide on Saturday, according to the Interior Ministry.
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