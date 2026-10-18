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World News

France protests live: Macron to address nation after protests 

18 October 2026
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This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
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epa13311645 Protesters participate in a demonstration against rising living costs and cuts to public services at Place de la Republique in Paris, France, 17 October 2026. The nationwide mobilization brings together Yellow Vest (Gilets Jaunes) activists, high school and university students, trade unions and other groups protesting rising living costs, fuel prices and deteriorating public services, while demanding improvements in education and school conditions. EPA/YOAN VALAT

Video Duration 01 minutes 39 seconds play-arrow01:39

Paris residents tell Al Jazeera they’re dismayed by protest damage

By Leila Minkara and Edna Mohamed

Published On 18 Oct 202618 Oct 2026

  • Protests are sweeping France as anger over conditions in schools meets frustration with high living costs and a government accused of doing little to address problems facing people.
  • About 550,000 demonstrated nationwide on Saturday, according to the Interior Ministry.

 

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