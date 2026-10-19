World News
France protests live: Macron admits ‘failures’ after days of violent unrest
19 October 2026
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Published On 19 Oct 202619 Oct 2026
- French President Emmanuel Macron acknowledges “failures in anticipation and intelligence” but rules out the resignation of Interior Minister Laurent Nunez after days of violent protests mainly over the cost-of-living crisis.
- Nunez admits police “lost control” during the violent protests over the weekend, with the French cabinet set to hold an emergency meeting on Monday morning over the unrest.
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