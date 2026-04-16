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Court exposes Hana Mohamed’s misinformation campaign on social media

16 April 2026
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This content originally appeared on INews Guyana.
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Hana Mohamed

The Supreme Court of Judicature has rejected claims made in a social media post by Hana Mohamed, the sister of United States-sanctioned and indicted, Azruddin Mohamed, regarding the State’s legal representation in an ongoing matter involving the Mohamed family.

In a statement, the Court said it became aware of a post-dated April 15, 2026, titled “PPP government burns hundreds of millions in taxpayer dollars hiring 15 lawyers in year-long GRA legal battle against the Mohameds.” The post alleged that the State had assembled a legal team of at least fifteen lawyers and named several individuals.

However, the Court clarified that the persons listed, including Zoeann Barlow, Dominique Wilson, and Delonte De Clou, are attorneys-at-law employed as Judicial Research Counsel within the Supreme Court of Judicature. It stressed that they are not part of the State’s legal team or involved in the case.

Hana Mohamed’s brother along with their father, is currently fighting extradition proceedings to the United States.

The issue comes as concerns over misinformation being circulated online by the Mohamed’s family. Officials recently raised alarm over false claims shared during a temporary fuel shortage, which triggered panic buying across the country. Despite confirmation of incoming fuel supplies, rumours contributed to long lines at service stations and unsafe practices, including the storage of fuel in improper containers.

Among those criticised was the Opposition We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party, led by Azruddin Mohamed. The party has been called out by officials for engaging in and amplifying misinformation campaigns on social media, including claims linked to the fuel shortage that heightened public anxiety.

Officials have warned that the spread of false information can lead to unnecessary panic and pose risks to public safety, urging citizens to rely on verified sources for accurate updates.

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