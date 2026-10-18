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‘Anger and shame’: Macron denounces France’s nationwide rioting, looting 

18 October 2026
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This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
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French President Emmanuel Macron has expressed “anger and shame” over what he described as violent protesters’ attempts “to bring down the republic”.

In a televised address to the nation on Sunday, Macron promised that rioters and looters would “pay for their crimes”, after Saturday saw some of the worst urban violence in France in years.

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The country’s Interior Ministry said that nearly 2,400 people were arrested on Saturday, with about 1,000 police and gendarmes injured.

Macron said there must be a distinction between protesters with “legitimate demands” and “those who destroyed, smashed, and looted”.

The president pledged to launch a “crisis unit” to provide “urgent aid … for those who are going through difficult moments”. He added that “lessons will be learned” after the destructive violence erupted this weekend.

“We need to be clear: yesterday, our law enforcement officers and officials, despite their professionalism, were subjected to unprecedented violence in several cities,” he said.

“I’ve asked the government to provide all the lessons learned and to be able to anticipate it to make sure that this does not happen again,” Macron said, adding: “We need unity, we need calm and respect.”

PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 17: A shop is vandalised and looted during demonstrations on October 17, 2026 in Paris, France. The involvement of the Gilets Jaunes (Yellow Vests) with the ongoing French school blockades expands the scope of these demonstrations by linking localised student grievances to broader economic policies. Student unions originally initiated the movement to protest underfunding, deteriorating infrastructure, and acute teacher shortages across French high schools and universities. By joining the protests, the Gilets Jaunes introduce their established platform against austerity cuts, rising living costs, and surging fuel prices into the youth-led action. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)
Protests across France descended into violence and looting across the country [Carl Court/Getty Images]

Reporting from Paris, Al Jazeera’s Natacha Butler said Macron’s speech had “perhaps no surprises”.

“Whether it’s going to be enough to placate some people, I’m not really sure, because those who have been out protesting say they’re fed up of hearing these sorts of speeches by the French president,” Butler said.

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The protests are quickly becoming a political football for parties vying for public support ahead of presidential elections next year.

Left-wing presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon said the French government is “solely responsible” for the destruction during protests, and has “failed to organise the maintenance of public order”.

Far-right presidential hopeful Jordan Bardella called Macron’s Sunday speech “lamentable” and “cowardly”, saying the government has nothing left to offer the French people and “cannot even protect them”.

 

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