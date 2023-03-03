Former President of the American Chamber of Commerce Guyana (AmCham) Zulfikar Ally is Guyana’s new Ambassador to Mexico.

He has presented his letters of Credence to His Excellency Mr. Esteban Moctezuma, Ambassador of the United Mexican States to the United States of America appointing him as Non-Resident Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana to the United Mexican States.

This ceremony took place at the Embassy of the United Mexican States in Washington, DC, the Department of Public Information (DPI) has disclosed.

Preceding the ceremony, the two Ambassadors engaged in a brief discussion that focused on the further enhancement of the relations between Guyana and Mexico, according to information released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations on March 1, 1973, Guyana and Mexico have collaborated in several areas and have signed agreements in areas including trade and capacity building.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the establishment of a consultative mechanism on matters of common interests including economic, political, scientific, and environmental issues was also concluded.

Ally, who is also the former head of the Multilateral Financial Institutions Department at the Ministry of Finance, was last year admitted to the local bar.

He is also Guyana’s Deputy Chief of Mission to the United States of America.