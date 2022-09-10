“Zipper” busted again with cocaine; another arrested

For the second time in less than a year, Andre Gomes aka ‘’Zipper’’ has been busted once again with some 24.4 grams of cocaine.

The Customs Anti Narcotics Unit (CANU) said that the 61-year-old Gomes along with another suspect, 38-year-old Mark Gomes, were arrested on Friday during an operation at Craig Street, Campbellville, Greater Georgetown.

Reports are that CANU Officers conducted an operation at lots 32 & 34 Craig Street Campbellville, Georgetown – the latter known to be a drug yard.

A subsequent search of both properties was conducted, where the officers discovered a quantity of transparent glass tubes labelled lidocaine and a quantity of substances suspected to be cocaine.

Both Andre and Mark were arrested and escorted to CANU headquarters along with the suspected substances and the quantity of transparent glass tubes.

The substances tested positive for cocaine and had a total weight of 24.4 grams.

CANU said these two suspects were previously arrested and charged by the Unit for trafficking in narcotics.

Investigations into Friday’s discovery are ongoing.

Meanwhile, to ensure that children are safeguarded from illegal drugs, CANU said it will continue to undertake similar operations on known drug yards that are in close proximity to schools.