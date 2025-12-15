Public servants volunteer in e-ID rollout as Govt working to enact data protection laws - Nandlall

Guyana and Grenada forge stronger ties with new consulate

20lbs of ganja found at D'Edward Village; 2 arrested

$47M Maternal Waiting Home commissioned at Kumaka

GBTI expands ATM network with new location at Royal Orchid Mall

GPL's generating capacity exceeds demand but blackouts can occur due to unforeseen incidents - Ministry