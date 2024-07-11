Zeelugt woman charged for attempting to murder 9-year-old daughter

Charged, Bibi Fareena Joseph

Bibi Fareena Joseph called Christine who attempted to murder her nine-year-old daughter was on Thursday charged and remanded to prison.

The 33-year-old housewife of Zeelugt, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) appeared virtually before Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Leonora Magistrate Court and was not required to plead to the indictable charge of Attempt to Commit Murder.

As such, she was remanded to prison until August 2, 2024.

It was reported that on the day in question, Joseph and her boyfriend had a heated argument, during which he allegedly insulted the mother and daughter, calling them “wastes” and saying he no longer wanted them. He then left the house.

Following the argument, the woman allegedly attacked her daughter with a chopper inflicting a wound on the girl’s left arm. The child managed to escape and sought help from a neighbour, who rushed her to the Leonora Cottage Hospital.

The child was seen and examined by a doctor, who listed her condition as stable. She was later transferred to the West Demerara Regional Hospital for further medical attention.

Meanwhile, upon arriving at the scene, investigators discovered the child’s mother with a chop wound on her left arm, which she alleged she had self-inflicted.

She was arrested and transported to the Leonora Cottage Hospital, where medical professionals confirmed her condition as stable. Following her discharge, she was placed into police custody at the Leonora Police Station.