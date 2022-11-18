Yung Miami Flexes On Diddy’s Private Jet Heading To Movie Date

Yung Miami was a mood on Diddy’s private jet on Friday as the couple linkup for a movie date.

The City Girls rapper and the billionaire hip hop mogul are still going strong despite recent rumors that there was trouble in paradise. On Friday (November 18), Yung Miami shared several photos of herself on Diddy’s ultra-luxurious private jet while telling her fans that he sent the plane to get her for a movie date. “It’s better when you send that private out to get me,” she wrote.

Yung Miami also shared a photo of some red roses she received from the Bad Boy rapper while sipping champagne and eating chocolate. Last week, the Caresha Please host shared several stills of a ton of red roses she received from her man. “The way you make me feel these days,” she said.

The gesture comes on the heels of a rumored breakup between the two following Diddy’s 53rd Birthday earlier this month. A few days after his lavish birthday bash, the businessman was spotted on vacation with his other rumored girlfriend, Daphne Joy. She recently made headlines after her ex-boyfriend, 50 Cent, made some insensitive remarks about her relationship with Diddy. 50 Cent recently shoot his shots at Miami after rumors started flying that she has broken up with Diddy.

Diddy has been going hard promoting his song “Gotta Move On” with Bryson Tiller. The Love Records label boss is pushing for R&B to make a comeback, and he’s starting with his own song and he’s incorporating his own dance. However, his City Girls rapper girlfriend, Yung Miami, isn’t convinced about his dancing skills.

Last month, Diddy dropped the choreography for “Gotta Move On,” which he has been doing in various sightings before. Wearing a white crew neck t-shirt and boat shorts along with a pair of white sneakers and sunglasses indoors, Diddy goes into a talk and slow-motion movement of the dance moves.

Diddy’s followers co-signed his dance moves, but Yung Miami seemed tickled by the instructional video as she left laughing emojis in the comments section.

Diddy and Yung Miami confirmed that they were dating months ago after being spotted together many times over the last year and appearing to be affectionate. Despite the disclosure that they see each other, Diddy seems to be popular with the ladies, as blogs frequently leak his outings with other women where it’s obvious he is trying to hide or not be obvious.

He has not addressed his relationship with those women, nor has Yung Miami spoken about it except for recently alluding to being single. Still, many are not convinced that Diddy and Miami are a thing, with many accusing them of being in a “PR relationship.”

Yung Miami has denied the speculations. She was seen last weekend out and about with Diddy, and the couple was also seen during a performance on stage with Miami backing it up on the hip-hop icon.

Moments after sharing the photos on Diddy’s private jet, Yung Miami and the rap titan were spotted out on a movie date.