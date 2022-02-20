Youth gunned down at East La Penitence house

Dead Leon Gittens

A young man was gunned down in the wee hours of today at a house in East La Penitence, Georgetown.

Dead is 25-year-old Leon Gittensm, a labourer of Cowan Street, Kingston, Georgetown.

At the time of the shooting, he was at the Freeman Street, East La Penitence home of his girlfriend.

The young sustained two gunshots to his upper body.

INews understands that the male shooter, who is known to the young man, was disguised in a blue dress and a female wig at the time of the shooting.

The suspect is said to be a close relative of the Gittens’ girlfriend.