Young Thug Trial: Trontavious Stephens Evades ‘Snitching’ Question

The YSL trial continued on Thursday with former defendant turned-state witness Trontavious Stephens asked to define snitching as the prosecution laid the groundwork for the trial of seven defendants, including rapper Young Thug.

On Thursday, Stephens, who goes by ‘Tick’ and ‘Slug’, continued his testimony but not without some drama within the courtroom. While answering prosecutor Adriane Love’s questions about the “gang” he co-founded with Young Thug and Walter Murphy, the witness corrected her that he founded a music organization.

He also went on to say that he “committed crimes while being a part of YSL, so by me committing crimes by being a part of that was basis to say that YSL was a gang because….” However, one of the defense lawyers tried to object to the continued testimony, leading to an eruption from Judge Ural Glanville.

“Sir, please sit down. Just please sit down, I don’t need any help from you,” the judge said.

The lawyer continued to say that he was concerned about the state allowing the witness to speak.

“He’s finished the statement, there’s nothing else. If he is asked to continue the statement, then fine, but sit down and stop interrupting Mr. Matthews, the judge sternly said.

The judge also booted a woman out of the courtroom for chewing gum before the session resumed. The witness was also asked about what a “snitch” is, no doubt to tie into evidence that the prosecution wanted to enter.

“It doesn’t mean anything to me, but I’m aware of the term,” Stephens said. “I’ve heard the term,” he added, explaining that he knows of it when referring to law enforcement as ‘snitches.’

“I’ve seen movies and that’s the direction that the movie was going in maybe even used the term or maybe even got it from movie,” he said when asked to use the word in a sentence.

When asked if it was “a good thing or a bad thing to be a snitch,” the witness said he “didn’t even understand the term.”

The case was adjourned until Monday, when Stephens will retake the stand.