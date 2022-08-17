Young Thug Sued For $150K For Missed Atlanta Show Due To Incarceration

An Atlanta promoter is suing Young Thug for failing to attend a June 18 concert at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena.

The rapper was arrested in May and has been housed at Fulton County jail since then, and a judge has twice denied the rapper’s habeas corpus application for bail. While Young Thug’s life has turned into turmoil within minutes, the concert promoter is suing the Atlanta rapper and his company for damages for failing to show up.

The lawsuit filed in a Georgia court says that the promoters for A-1 Concert Entertainment are claiming that they deposited $150,000 for Young Thug to perform at the event, the Atlanta Journal Constitution reported. The money was paid to Thug’s YSL Touring LLC, but on June 18, the rapper failed to show up and perform as planned.

The company’s owner, A’lencio Graham, says that he tried to get a reimbursement from YSL and was assured that he would receive a refund of the deposit. However, the money had not yet been paid back.

Graham says that the contract with the artist has a refund clause that “specifically allows for the reimbursement of funds in the event that Williams’ cancels.” He added that the artist breached the agreement despite the fact that Young Thug is in his own legal quagmire.

“Defendants breached the agreement by cancelling the performance on May 9, 2022, when Williams was arrested on numerous felonies charges. Defendants breached the agreement, when they failed to reimburse the Plaintiff the $150,000 deposit paid,” the claim read.

Young Thug’s company has not responded to the lawsuit as well. The rapper has been in jail since May, when he was arrested in a sweeping Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) indictment by the Fulton County District Attorney’s office.

Young Thug, along with fellow rapper Gunna and others, are facing several allegations, including murder, carjacking, armed robbery, drug dealing, and illegal firearm possession that stretches back to 2012.

Young Thug and Gunna pleaded not guilty and are awaiting the beginning of the trial in January 2023. The men have proclaimed their innocence and claim that the prosecutors are waging war on black art as they intend to use song lyrics as part of the evidence in the case.