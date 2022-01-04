Young soldier chopped during row at Mahaicony

An 18-year-old member of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) was on Sunday night chopped about his body during a fight he had with a resident of Mahaicony, Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice).

Injured is Daniel Blair also of Mahaicony.

Reports are that at around 21:00hrs, Blair and three other friends were imbibing when they got into an argument with the suspect over a phone and a chain.

This then resulted in a confrontation between Blair and the suspect, during which the suspect armed himself with a cutlass and chopped the GDF rank to his head.

Blair was rushed to the Moraikobai Health Centre where he was examined by a doctor and referred to the Georgetown Public Hospital for further treatment. He was later admitted a patient.

INews understands that Blair has since been discharged and is at home recovering. The suspect remains in custody.