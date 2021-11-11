Young people call for fossil fuel non-proliferation treaty as delegates spar over coal, oil and gas

The content originally appeared on: CNN

The activists did not mince their words when they took over the stage at the Glasgow conference, pointing out the absurdity of the fact that the very mentioning of “fossil fuels” in the meeting’s agreement has become a sticking point . No COP agreement has ever mentioned fossil fuels as the main driver of the climate crisis.

For the first time ever, a draft text published on Wednesday asked governments to “accelerate the phasing-out of coal and subsidies for fossil fuels.” Several major fossil fuel producers, including Saudi Arabia, are resisting that language. Saudi officials have not responded to CNN’s request for comment. Many analysts are expecting it to be absent from the final agreement. Australia, the biggest coal exporter of all developed nations, has not responded to CNN’s request for comments.

“I am angry at the way this COP is not managing climate change as a crisis. We can’t even talk about fossil fuels in the final text. Polluters are more welcome than people and this is what we, as youth, will keep doing: fighting to phase-out fossil fuels,” Mitzi Jonelle Tan, Filipino climate justice activist, told the conference.

“I live in the Philippines, one of the most climate vulnerable countries in the world, and I am so sick of having to say that sentence over and over and over because I have to keep talking about my climate trauma and my climate anxiety, just so that we understand how urgent the climate crisis is. We have to get past that point. We have to go past the point of having to explain that the climate crisis is here.”