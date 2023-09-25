Young burn victim seeking care at US-based children’s hospital

See full statement from the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation:

GPHC Collaborates with Saving Hands Emergency Aid (SHEA) to Secure Specialized Treatment for Young Burn Victim

Georgetown, 25/09/2023 – Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) is proud to announce a collaborative effort with Saving Hands Emergency Aid (SHEA) to provide specialized medical treatment for a young patient in dire need.

On the evening of September 9th, at approximately 8 pm, a 9-year-old patient was brought to the GPHC Emergency Room. Upon triage by the Accident & Emergency Department, it was determined that the child was suffering from 30 percent mixed second and third-degree burns, along with multiple other injuries in various stages of healing. Immediate action was taken to admit and stabilize the patient before consulting with the Burn Care Unit at GPHC.

In a critical turn of events, the patient was intubated in the A&E department. Following this, a series of essential procedures, including dressing changes, imaging, and laboratory tests, were conducted to assess the extent of injuries. It was apparent that the patient required highly specialized care, beyond the capacity of GPHC.

Recognizing the need for specialized care, GPHC reached out to Saving Hands Emergency Aid (SHEA), a nonprofit organization renowned for its commitment to providing financial assistance and coordinating free or low-cost treatment for individuals in developing countries facing emergency medical needs.

SHEA employs a comprehensive methodology, focusing on identifying individuals in underserved communities with the most pressing needs. They then mobilize funding for medical aid and humanitarian services on a case-by-case basis, often forging partnerships with compassionate and expert organizations.

With SHEA’s swift intervention, arrangements were made for the young patient to receive treatment at a distinguished Children’s Hospital in the USA. A collaborative effort involving medical experts and philanthropic partners ensured the necessary resources were available.

On Monday 18th September 2023, the patient was safely medevacked to the United States in a stable condition, accompanied by a guardian. He will remain at the Children’s Hospital until he achieves a better state of health and can eventually return home.

GPHC and SHEA commend the dedication and teamwork that made this lifesaving mission possible. Our hearts go out to the patient and their family during this challenging time, and we remain committed to their well-being throughout their journey to recovery.