Youman Nabi Messages 2022

Prophet Muhammad should strengthen our will to follow his example – CIOG

May the peace, mercy, and blessings of Allah (SWT) be with you all.

My dear brothers and sisters in Islam and humanity, on this auspicious occasion of observing the birth and life of our beloved Prophet Muhammad (SAS), I extend greetings to you on behalf of the Central Islamic Organization of Guyana. I pray that Allah (SWT) will increase our love for the final Messenger to Humanity, Prophet Muhammad (SAS). May Allah (SWT) bless us and accept all our devotion and service. Ameen.

More than fourteen hundred years ago, Allah bestowed great mercy upon humanity by sending the final Prophet Muhammad with the final message of the Qur’an and to guide humanity with his exemplary conduct.

The Prophet worked for a living, got married, had a family, and endured hardships. Through it all, the Prophet (SAS) set the example of how to live in a manner that is pleasing to Allah (SWT). The Prophet (SAS) was humble, loyal, honest, patient, considerate, compassionate, and merciful.

The Prophet’s (SAS) character was of such high moral excellence that even his enemies testified to it, and he was known among his people as Al-Ameen — The Trustworthy.

Allah (SWT) confirmed: And verily, you (Muhammad) are of the highest standard of character (Quran 68:4)

Stories abound about Prophet Muhammad’s (SAS) patience, loyalty, and compassion to all around him. He (SAS) was consistently kind and considerate to his family, his followers, his foes, and to every living creature, including animals and trees. The Prophet (SAS) reminded us:

“…verily, Allah is kind (gentle) and He loves kindness (gentleness) and confers upon kindness which he does not confer upon severity and does not confer upon anything else like it [kindness/gentleness]” – Sahih Muslim

The occasion of celebrating the birth and life of our Master and Guide our Beloved Prophet Muhammad (SAS) should be used to strengthen our will to follow his example. Are we emulating him by trying to be kind and merciful to our fellow man? If we aren’t, we should understand that our adherence to his tradition is lacking. Let us reflect on his message:

“Wealth, social position and racial superiority do not give special status to anyone; all of you are equal in the eyes of God. It is only the path of righteousness, which makes you a distinguished human being.”

We should remember that our love for the Prophet (SAS) will be a means of our being with Him (SAS) In-Sha-Allah, (God Willing). Let us spend these days in increased prayers upon the Prophet (SAS), as Allah (SWT) commanded us in the Holy Quran Chapter 33: Verse 56 “Allah and His angels send blessings on the Prophet: O you who believe! Send blessings on Him and salute Him (SAS) with a worthy salutation.”

This is a unique command from Allah (SWT), in which He commands us to perform an act that He and His Angels are performing. Whenever we send blessings on our Beloved Prophet (SAS), Allah (SWT), His Angels, and His Messenger (SAS) send blessings on this person. Such a person’s sins are expiated, his good deeds are increased and purified, his status elevated, his wealth increases, poverty is removed, and the supplicant attains proximity and closeness to the Messenger of Allah (SAS) on the day of resurrection. The Messenger of Allah will testify on the Day of Judgment for such a person and His intercession will be granted for him.

Our perpetual love for Prophet Muhammad (SAS) is the framework by which every Muslim lives his life; and what a beautiful life we will have if we pattern ourselves by the most beautiful example depicted to us by our Beloved and final Messenger Muhammad (SAS). I ask Allah (SWT) to bless all of you and let us collectively praise our Beloved Prophet Muhammad (SAS):

O Allah, bless our Master Muhammad, who opened what was closed and sealed what was before. He makes the truth victorious and he is the guide to Your Straight Path. And bless his Household as it befits his immense stature and splendor.

Oh Allah! Bestow Your Mercy and Blessings upon Muhammad whenever he is remembered, and bestow Your Mercy and Blessings upon Muhammad whenever he is not remembered.

Wa-Alaikumus-Salaam WA Rahmatullaahi WA Barakaatuh.

May the Peace and Blessing of the Most Merciful be upon each and everyone.

………………………………………………………………………………………..

Youman Nabi message offers guidance to peace, love & brotherhood – PPP

On the occasion of Youman Nabi, the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) takes this opportunity to extend best wishes to all Guyanese, particularly the Muslim communities here in Guyana and across the Diaspora.

Youman Nabi is very dear to our Muslim brothers and sisters as both the birth and death anniversaries of Islam’s Holy Prophet Mohammad are observed. Its significance offers many pertinent lessons in humility, contentment, respect, and love among mankind.

In reflecting on the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet there are also universal lessons for forgiveness and tolerance.

Our Party firmly believes that the messages from these lessons offer much guidance and if heeded by all can aid in the realization of peace, love, and brotherhood across the world.

Our national festivals and holidays continue to be that vital conduit of togetherness, tolerance, and the forging of unity as we work collectively towards achieving the national motto of one people with a common destiny.

Once again, best wishes to all!

………………………………………………………………………………………………

Use life of Prophet as inspiration for change to unite as a people – PNC

May the Peace and blessings of God Almighty Be with all of you

Today, we witnessed another Youman Nabi in our beautiful country Guyana. It is a time when we reflect on the birth of the last Prophet of Islam, Muhammad (Peace be upon Him). Islam teaches that the prophets who came before Muhammad (Peace be upon Him) like Adam, Abraham, Moses and Jesus, Prophet Muhammed, are believed to have been sent by God to spread the teachings of monotheism – which is the belief that there is only one God. The record of the world shows that Muhammed, since his birth in 570 CE, lived and promulgated excellence in character and the best treatment towards women among other traits.

Muhammad (Peace be upon Him) was seen as the personification of righteousness, which became the way of life that mankind resort to in solving many of society’s present problems. In fact, the Prophet’s life is being used as a way of life for all Muslims and even non-Muslims. His teachings are referred to as a guide to uniting the world in love and harmony. It is noteworthy that Prophet Muhammad died in the year 632, but he spent his entire adult life teaching and practicing brotherhood and unity, kindness and forgiveness. It is against that backdrop that today in Guyana it is most appropriate that we reflect on the life of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him) in resolving our issues that are decaying the moral fabric of our society such as, racism, discrimination, oppression and disrespect to our women, as we know he fought valiantly against injustices, and took care of the less fortunate.

In Guyana, as we strive to become One People, One Nation and One Destiny, we are blessed to enjoy a high level of religious freedom and tolerance. And so today, here again on this special day of Youman Nabi, another perfect opportunity presents itself for us to remind ourselves as a country that there is hope and that we can make the effort to treat our people with respect and dignity. Let us use life of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him) as an inspiration for change so that we can be united as a people living in harmony.

We wish all of Guyanese at home and in the Diaspora, especially our Muslim brothers and sisters, a Happy Youman Nabi 2022.