‘You don’t have to meet a politician to get your business addressed’

Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo during his engagement in Canada

The Government of Guyana is working to improve the various systems for doing business and Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo is urging persons to utilise the relevant mechanisms that are in place.

The Vice President shared this sentiment following an outreach to Canada where he met with businesspersons and other Guyanese from that diaspora. He noted that many people who he engaged felt that they must meet a politician before they can launch a project back home.

“We want the systems to work so irrespective of meeting a politician or not, you can get your business addressed and that is what we’ve been working on to strengthen various systems across the country,” Jagdeo informed a news conference on Thursday.

He also explained that during his outreach to Canada, he encouraged Guyanese who are living abroad and looking to invest in Guyana to learn of the various tax incentives and systems in place to do business online.

He also reminded that potential investors can visit the Guyana Office for Investment (GO-Invest) to learn more about opportunities available.

“Many people from other parts of the world, they already do this so our diaspora think that if they don’t get to see a politician that they can’t move forward with their project but we are trying to strengthen the systems,” the Vice President highlighted.

Speaking about the reason for his outreach to Canada, Jagdeo said his last visit to that country was prior to the 2020 General and Regional Elections. He noted that this visit sought to update Guyanese living abroad about the transformative plans in the healthcare, education and other sectors since the People’s Progressive Party/ Civic (PPP/C) is now in Government.