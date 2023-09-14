“You cannot smoke or get intoxicated” – Police says security top priority at CPL matches in Guyana

A shot of the crowd at the CPL match on Wednesday

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) has implemented strong security measures to guarantee the safety of Caribbean Premier League (CPL) attendees as well as other residents and visitors during the highly anticipated cricket season.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) on Wednesday spoke with Deputy Commissioner ‘Operations’ (ag), Ravindradat Budhram, who explained that the cricket teams are fully protected by both tactical and traffic escorts.

With several games scheduled for the National Stadium at Providence, there are three entrances, one for patrons to walk, another for vehicles with passes to enter and the third is for VVIP.

The Deputy Commissioner stated that there are rules that must be followed according to the International Cricket Council (ICC) standards.

“On entering the ground, we have a soft check at the gate and that soft check presents that each person enters with a ticket, the second check we have police and private security who will do a scanning, they will pat you down, you will have to walk through a scanner, they will check for unauthorised weapon, for example, knives, firearms and no firearms allowed,” he disclosed.

The senior officer advised individuals to exercise caution when buying tickets from unauthorised sellers.

“They might not be authentic tickets. So, you have to be very careful how you are buying these tickets at huge or exorbitant prices, and when you get to the gate and they are being scanned, you cannot gain access because they are not valid,” he stated.

“You cannot smoke or get intoxicated; the police will put you out. You can’t use any indecent language to anybody, any political or racial remarks, the rule provides for us to put you out of the ground,” Budhram added.

Additionally, the GPF plans to increase the presence of motorcycle and vehicle patrols across the regions and will continue to maintain a readiness to respond to incoming reports and ensure the security of businesses.

“We are not troubling the police from the various divisions. The security posture, the patrol mechanisms, and those systems are still in place. However, it is being supplemented by the joint services. So, there will be additional patrols to ensure that persons staying home to watch the cricket are also safe,” Budhram stated.

Improved traffic flow

Meanwhile, he is urging persons travelling on the East Bank of Demerara beyond the stadium to use the new Eccles Road, while those attending the cricket matches, use the main east bank thoroughfare.

There will be three lanes of traffic; the one on the eastern side of the road will be used by those entering the stadium, the western side will be used to go further up the east bank, and a third lane will be used for emergency use or VVIP entrance.

CPL matches in Guyana began Wednesday evening and saw the Guyana Amazon Warriors taking on the Jamaica Tallawahs.

The Deputy Commissioner said he looks forward to support and cooperation from Guyanese and urged that all suspicious activity should be reported to the nearest police station or via 911. [DPI]