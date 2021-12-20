YK Osiris Offers $60K Lost Diamond Earrings Worth $325K

YK Osiris offers cash for the return of his diamond earrings worth several hundred thousand dollars.

It may be wintertime for many, but singer YK Osiris is missing his ice as the “Worth It” entertainer reportedly lost one of his expensive diamond earrings recently. He has since posted a huge reward for anyone who finds and returns it. The US$60,000 reward is a sweet incentive for anyone lucky enough to come across his earring, which he reportedly dropped $325,000 on earlier this year.

The 23-year-old Def Jam Recording artiste is usually all smiles and giggles, posing in his brand name outfits for the camera, but not only this occasion. YK Osiris, whose real name is Osiris Williams, spoke with the Shade Room and posted a picture looking forlorn and sad with the caption, “I really lost one of my earrings, I’m sick,” along with a string of angry emojis, indicating that he was mad at himself for his own carelessness. He also posted two other messages begging, “Please if anybody find my other earring can you return them please,” with accompanying prayer hands. The other message declared, “I’m never getting another pair again. I can’t believe this s**t.”

Quickly the comments started pouring in and amassed over 11,000 in less than 2 hours. While many have expressed that they hope he finds his earring, others are having a field day at his expense, questioning the wisdom of such a huge purchase. Others are wondering why he never got them insured since they were so pricey. Some even went for his jugular and questioned his intelligence and common sense. As expected, the jokes came fast and furious, and some had more than a tinge of cruelty to them as they even referenced when former NFL player turned reality star Chad ‘Ocho Cinco’ Johnson told him that he should have shopped at Claire’s, a store with more reasonably priced jewelry. One commentator stated, “He must not understand math because why would I return 325K worth of earrings for 60K?” while another posted, “That boy lost a house and two cars.”

Before embarking on a successful music career, Osiris was heading down the wrong path, making money from carjacking and robbery. His first single for Def Jam Recordings, “Worth It,” shot up the Billboard Hot 100 to No. 48. He later turned to music and released “I’m Next” and “Valentine,” which was remixed by rapper Lil Uzi Vert in 2019. Now with a 2021 estimated net worth of US$1 million, Osiris sports lavish cars, branded clothes and shows off stacks of cash on his various social media platforms.

On the other hand, fans have dubbed him the music industry’s little brother as the singer has a comical friendship with a bevy of rappers such as Drake, Boosie Ba, and Lil Baby. Most notably, he frequently is the punch line of the joke for always owing them money. Now, fans have also joked that he still hasn’t paid off any of his debts with the offer of the reward.