Yarrowkabra trio remanded on gun ammo possession charges

Two men have been charged and remanded to prison for allegedly breaking into a house at Yarrowkabra on the Soesdyke-Linden Highway on November 22, 2023.

Twenty-two-year-old Amos Emmanuel and 28-year-old Bryan Khan, both of Yarrowkabra, Soesdyke-Linden Highway, were on Tuesday arraigned before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman at the Diamond/Golden Grove Magistrates’ Courts in relation to the offence of break-and-enter and larceny.

the ammunition that were reportedly stolen during a robbery

The charges were laid under Section 229(a) of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act, Chapter 8:01, and they both denied the charges. The matter has been adjourned to January 19.

These two accused have also been charged with unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition. They were allegedly nabbed with a .38 revolver and a quantity of .38 ammunition on December 28, 2023 at Yarrowkabra. They both pleaded not guilty, but bail was denied. They have both been remanded to prison until January 19.

Meanwhile, Alwyn James, a 27-year-old resident of Yarrowkabra, Soesdyke-Linden Highway, was arrested last week, and charged on Tuesday with the offence of unlawful possession of 31 live cartridges of 12-gauge ammunition. He also was arraigned before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman.

After the allegation was read to him, he pleaded not guilty, but bail was denied and he has also been remanded to prison until January 19.